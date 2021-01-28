Left Menu

Vakrangee Limited Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-equality Index

The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance, compare across industry peer groups.The index measures gender equality across five pillars female leadership, talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.The companies included in 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today, said Peter T.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 10:20 IST
Vakrangee Limited Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-equality Index
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Vakrangee Limited is proud to share that we are honored to be part of this year's Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI is 380 companies strong, representing 44 countries around the world committed to a more equal and inclusive workplace. The 2021 Bloomberg GEI comprises 380 companies across the world with a combined market capitalization of USD14 Trillion. The Average overall GEI score is 66%, however, Vakrangee has scored 70.86%.

Commenting on this Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, MD & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. said, ''We are extremely proud to see that Vakrangee is recognized & included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. This recognition reflects our commitment to gender equality and transparency.

Vakrangee has always been a Responsible and Socially conscious company. Gender Equality is fundamental to our philosophy and core DNA of being a social equalizer. We strive to build a workplace culture with gender Diversity and believe it is core to the success and growth of our company.''The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance, compare across industry peer groups.

The index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership, talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

''The companies included in 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,'' said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg.

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to providing a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. Vakrangee was included in this year's index for scoring at or above the global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars.

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE: 511431) (NSE: VAKRANGEE)Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is a unique technology-driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time Banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce, and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Short sellers face derision, death threats and unexplained pizza

Making money by betting a companys shares will sink in value has become more challenging in recent weeks as markets rocketed higher and a growing wave of investors became ready to take on short sellers at almost any cost - even threatening ...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand wor...

Research shows Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail effective against coronavirus variants

The tests conducted on two different variants of the coronavirus show that one of the two monoclonal antibodies in Regenerons cocktail therapy can neutralize both, despite the mutations, researchers reported on Wednesday. According to CNN, ...

Bengaluru airport to partially close for Aero India 2021

The Kempegowda International Airport KIA will partially suspend commercial flight operations between January 30 and February 5 during rehearsals and main show for Aero India 2021, the Bangalore International Airport Limited BAIL said in a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021