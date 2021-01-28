Hero Electric to convert Shree Maruti Courier's fleet across 5 cities to electric scooters

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 11:25 IST
Electric two-wheeler maker, Hero Electric on Thursday said it has partnered with Ahmedabad-based Shree Maruti Courier Services Pvt Ltd to convert the latter's fleet across five cities to electric scooters.

The partnership is part of a pilot project by the logistics firm across Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai and is aimed at initiating a novel concept of creating a green energy supply chain, the company said in a statement.

Shree Maruti Courier Services plans to expand this service to 20 cities and add more than 500 E-bikes in future.

''It has been our endeavor to partner with more and more businesses to convert their fleets into electric two-wheelers. We are happy to have partnered with Shree Maruti Couriers, who are among the largest in our country to create this green corridor with our bikes,'' Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.

Stating that Hero Electric's new Nyx-HX series is flexible, modular and versatile to answer most of the needs of customers, he said the company will be able to offer longer mileage ranging from 82km per charge to an 210km per charge to address the last mile deliveries.

Shree Maruti Courier Services Pvt Ltd Managing Director Ajay Mokariya said the company has launched a pilot project in the five cities in India and the response for the same has been very encouraging.

''The courier and logistics industry are very price sensitive and fuel cost is an essential element in our business. With the E-bike adoption, we would be able to reduce the fuel cost significantly, contribute to reducing carbon footprints, and provide competitive services compared to the traditional delivery tools,'' he added.

Mokariya further said, ''this model seems more sustainable and cost-efficient for us and we are planning to roll-out the same in multiple cities in a coming time.'' Shree Maruti Courier Services has a nationwide network of over 2,650 outlets and round the clock working at 89 regional offices across India. It handles around 2.5 lakh courier and consignments a day through air and surface transport routes.

