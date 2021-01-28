Elucidata raises USD 5 mn in funding led by IvyCap Ventures

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:57 IST
New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Biomedical molecular data firm Elucidata on Thursday said it has raised USD 5 million (around Rs 36 crore) in a funding round led by IvyCap Ventures.

The pre-Series A funding round also saw participation from Hyperplane Venture Capital and a few angel investors, Elucidata said in a statement.

The funding will enable the company to capitalise on its position as a leading provider of structured biomedical molecular data to the life sciences industry, it added.

''In the pharma industry, biomedical data of drug discovery is increasing in diversity and volume at a rapid rate. In this scenario, it gives us immense pleasure to collaborate with a team which is driven by a vision of drug discovery and pharma R&D,'' IvyCap Ventures founder and Managing Partner Vikram Gupta said.

On the funding, Elucidata co-founder and CEO Abhishek Jha said: ''The strong backing from IvyCap Ventures and Hyperplane would amplify our ability to help our partners improve in their data-driven drug discovery''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

