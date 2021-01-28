Left Menu

Bajaj Allianz Life retail new biz premium up 41 pc in Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:29 IST
Bajaj Allianz Life retail new biz premium up 41 pc in Dec

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Thursday reported 41 per cent jump in its retail new business premium in December 2020 at Rs 269 crore.

The life insurer's retail new business or the individual rated new business premium in December 2019 was Rs 191 crore.

''Company's focus on customers' needs and meeting the needs of their agents and sales force throughout the tough time helped the company become the fastest growing life insurer in December 2020 with 41 per cent growth in retail new business,'' it said in a release. Bajaj Allianz Life’s agency channel was among the fastest growing agency channels with 23 per cent growth last month as compared to the year-ago period. It added over 3,000 agents in the period under review, the company said.

The overall new business premium during the month jumped by 64.2 per cent to Rs 686.80 crore as against Rs 418.32 crore in December 2019. The company also had 36 per cent growth in number of policies (retail), which was the highest in the industry for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2020, it said.

In Maharashtra, Bajaj Allianz Life continued to show positive trends, the company said.

The pandemic brought about significant changes in the business environment for all industries, and to ensure that the company's insurance agents sustained income stream and stayed in touch with their customers, Bajaj Allianz Life took several measures, it said.

These included products to meet customers’ needs, digital assets to help agents do their business efficiently, and training sessions that ensured agents were able to move ahead in the new business environment, successfully. The company rapidly adopted digital tools, and strengthened its processes to ensure customers’ life goals remained on track, it said.

The company has over 1 lakh agents including POSPs (point of sale persons) across India, who have written over 99,000 policies and garnered Rs 3,333 crore gross written premium for the period ended December 31, 2020. ''We have been able to strengthen our relationship with our agents over the last 9-10 months by continuously being there for them. They are one of our biggest stakeholders representing us to our customers.

''We ensured we supported them to stay in touch with their customers, have the right products to help their customers, and more importantly, be prepared in every way to operate and succeed in the new business environment,'' Sameer Joshi, Chief Agency Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FM will present dressed-up revised estimates for 2020-21 in budget: Cong

Alleging that seven years of the Narendra Modi government have wrecked the economy and high growth prospects, the Congress on Thursday said it is afraid that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present dressed-up revised estimates for ...

Norway wealth fund earned $123 bln in 2020 despite pandemic

Norways 1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the worlds largest, earned a return on investment of 10.9 in 2020, or 1.07 trillion Norwegian crowns 122.7 billion, it said as it reported full-year results on Thursday. Despite the pandemic havin...

Pak to start COVID-19 vaccination drive next week: Minister

Pakistan will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive next week, starting with frontline healthcare workers, a top minister has said.Minister for Planning Asad Umar who is heading National Command and Operation Center NCOC on Wednesday tweete...

Maha: Aurangabad achieves 61 pc of COVID-19 vaccination target

At least 61 per cent ofbeneficiaries have taken the COVID-19 vaccine shot during theimmunisation drive in Maharashtras Aurangabad district sofar, an official said on Thursday.Of the targeted 8,800 people, 5,327 have beenadministered the vac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021