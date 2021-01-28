Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:48 IST
Triumph launches Speed Triple 1200 RS at Rs 16.95 lakh
British premium motorcycle maker Triumph on Thursday launched the all-new Speed Triple 1200 RS model in India priced at Rs 16.95 lakh.

Speed Triple 1200 RS extends the Roadster line-up for Triumph in India, taking the portfolio to three models – Street Triple RS, Street Triple R and the Speed Triple RS, the company said in a statement.

The bike is powered by a 1,160cc triple engine with 180PS peak power at 10,750 rpm, it added.

The new model will be available in limited units in India, with the first batch consisting of only 30 motorcycles, which will be delivered via bookings on a first-come-first-served basis and deliveries will begin by March-end, the statement said.

Post the first batch, the bookings will be serviced with a delivery timeline of July-August 2021, the company informed.

''The urban roadster segment is one of the larger segments in the premium motorcycle industry in India and a growing one. It is also one of our focus segments where we currently enjoy a very competitive position with our Street Triple R and RS offerings in the mid-engine capacity segment,'' Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said.

With the launch of the new Speed Triple 1200 RS, he said, the company is extending ''Roadster line-up and with the upcoming Trident launch in the next couple of months, we will further strengthen and complete Triumph's roadster lineup for India''.

