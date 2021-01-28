Left Menu

Microsoft launches new engineering hub in NCR

Microsoft on Thursday launched a new India Development Centre (IDC) facility in NCR that will serve as a premier hub for driving cutting-edge engineering and innovation.

28-01-2021
The facility will collaborate with Microsoft teams globally to build products and services for driving digital innovation. Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft on Thursday launched a new India Development Centre (IDC) facility in NCR that will serve as a premier hub for driving cutting-edge engineering and innovation. IDC NCR is Microsoft's third development centre in India after Bengaluru and Hyderabad. it will build on Microsoft's commitment to tap India's world-class engineering talent and create solutions for a global impact.

The IDC NCR facility will collaborate with Microsoft teams globally to build products and services for driving digital innovation. It will provide opportunities for engineering talent in the areas of business and productivity tools, AI, cloud and enterprise, core services and the new gaming division. Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director of Microsoft India Research and Development Pvt Ltd, said the Microsoft NCR workplace represents a critical expansion of world-class technology talent and exceptional engineering presence in India.

"Digital transformation is set to trigger the new frontier of innovation, and the excellent facilities at the Microsoft Noida workplace provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world," he said in a statement. (ANI)

