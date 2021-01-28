Many more COVID-19 vaccines will be made available from India: PM

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:20 IST
India will soon make available many more COVID-19 vaccines to other countries after two Made-In-India jabs have already been introduced to the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while emphasising the country's global responsibility in fighting the pandemic.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit, Modi also said he wants to assure the global business community that situation will now change rapidly on the economic front also and invited businesses from all over to participate in the country's growth journey.

Modi said that some had said in February-March 2020 that India would be the worst affected country by COVID-19 and would face a ''tsunami of corona infections''.

''Some had talked about 70-80 crore people expected to get infected in India, while some talked about over 20 lakh possible deaths but India did not let the disappointment get better of it,'' he said.

Modi said, ''We transformed fight against coronavirus into a people's movement and today India is among the most successful countries in saving lives.'' ''We focussed on developing COVID-specific health infrastructure, we trained our human resources to fight against this pandemic and we made full use of tech for testing and tracking,'' he said.

Modi said India has started the world's largest coronavirus vaccination programme and its speed can be imagined from the fact that over 23 lakh health workers have been vaccinated in just 12 days.

He said India has ensured that it follows its global responsibility by sending essential medicines to over 150 countries while COVID-19 vaccines are also being sent to other countries.

''While two India-made vaccines have already been introduced to the world, many more vaccines will be made available from India,'' he said.

