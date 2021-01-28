Vikram Solar commissions 140 MW solar project for NTPC

Left Menu

Vikram Solar on Thursday said it has commissioned a 140 MW solar power project for state-run power giant National Thermal Power Corporation Limited NTPC at Bilhaur, Kanpur spread across 700 acres.According to a company statement, the solar project also includes a 33132 KV switchyard.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:28 IST
Vikram Solar on Thursday said it has commissioned a 140 MW solar power project for state-run power giant National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at Bilhaur, Kanpur spread across 700 acres.

According to a company statement, the solar project also includes a 33/132 KV switchyard. The expected energy yield of this project in Uttar Pradesh is 319 million units and is likely to power 1,45,662 houses per year.

On this, Saibaba Vutukuri, Chief Executive Officer, Vikram Solar said, ''With this project, we reiterate our commitment to providing innovative, superior quality and performance-based solutions to our customers to accelerate solar adoption in India.'' The project has been developed by the NTPC after winning a competitive bid from UPNEDA (Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency). Vikram Solar was subsequently awarded this project on turnkey basis for EPC (engineering procurement and construction). This is a landmark project for both Vikram Solar and NTPC in Uttar Pradesh, it being the largest capacity solar plant commissioned so far in the state, it added.

Venkat Muvvala, Head of EPC, Vikram Solar, added, ''NTPC is one of our largest clients with portfolio of commissioned and under construction projects totalling 708 MW.'' Vikram Solar is a solar energy solutions provider, specialising in efficient PV module manufacturing and comprehensive EPC solutions.

With an international presence in 6 continents, the company is an active contributor in shaping the solar revolution across continents. Carrying forward the extensive manufacturing experience of the Vikram Group, Vikram Solar, since 2006, is building on a 4-decade-old success story.

