Tata Technologies starts operations in Sweden

Engineering and product development digital services company Tata Technologies on Thursday said it has commenced operations in its newly established delivery centre in Sweden to support key accounts in Europe.

The move will also allow the company to further strengthen its footprint and growth aspirations in Nordics, a statement said.

This move marks the completion of its acquisition deal with Escenda AB in 2017, it added.

''Sweden and the overall Nordics region holds strategic importance for the new entity, considering the presence of global OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) and tier I automotive majors, large export volumes, and augmented focus on vehicle electrification,'' the statement said.

Through the new delivery centre, Tata Technologies will offer its expansive portfolio of solutions covering the entire product engineering value chain including smart manufacturing, telematics, Digital Thread, ERP-PLM-MES solutions, contactless retail solutions and others, to customers across Nordics.

''We are excited to create value for our customers in Nordics through this delivery centre and stand by our ethos of helping our customers realise better products,'' Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Technologies said.

Tata Technologies President (Europe) Arun Krishnamurthi said Tata Technologies NORDICS AB is a crucial cornerstone of the company's European growth strategy.

''We already have our presence in Sweden where we work with leading OEMs and we wish to deliver our services and value to potential customers in Nordics,'' Krishnamurthi added.

