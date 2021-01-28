Left Menu

Tata Technologies starts operations in Sweden

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:33 IST
Tata Technologies starts operations in Sweden

Engineering and product development digital services company Tata Technologies on Thursday said it has commenced operations in its newly established delivery centre in Sweden to support key accounts in Europe.

The move will also allow the company to further strengthen its footprint and growth aspirations in Nordics, a statement said.

This move marks the completion of its acquisition deal with Escenda AB in 2017, it added.

''Sweden and the overall Nordics region holds strategic importance for the new entity, considering the presence of global OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) and tier I automotive majors, large export volumes, and augmented focus on vehicle electrification,'' the statement said.

Through the new delivery centre, Tata Technologies will offer its expansive portfolio of solutions covering the entire product engineering value chain including smart manufacturing, telematics, Digital Thread, ERP-PLM-MES solutions, contactless retail solutions and others, to customers across Nordics.

''We are excited to create value for our customers in Nordics through this delivery centre and stand by our ethos of helping our customers realise better products,'' Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Technologies said.

Tata Technologies President (Europe) Arun Krishnamurthi said Tata Technologies NORDICS AB is a crucial cornerstone of the company's European growth strategy.

''We already have our presence in Sweden where we work with leading OEMs and we wish to deliver our services and value to potential customers in Nordics,'' Krishnamurthi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NCB arrests three drug peddlers from Navi Mumbai

The Narcotics Control BureauNCB has arrested three drug peddlers after raids in NaviMumbai and seized 336 blots of LSD, 430 gm of ganja and 6 gmof cocaine, an official said on Thursday.Based on specific information, the NCBs Mumbai zonaluni...

Tigray’s children in crisis and beyond reach, after months of conflict: UNICEF

In an alert on Wednesday, the agencys Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said that the very little that was known about the impact of the conflict from only limited partner accounts and UN assessments, was deeply troubling.She added Our co...

PREVIEW-India's budget aiming to revive economy with limited fiscal headroom

Indias ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has promised a game-changing budget to revive the pandemic-hit economy, but a mountain of debt may force the finance minister to make tough choices when she delivers the package on Monday.Nirmala Sit...

Togo will cull pigs amid African Swine Fever outbreak, govt says

Togo will cull pigs in farms across much of the north and ban their transport following infections linked to an outbreak of African Swine Fever ASF, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.The movement of pigs, pork products, breeding equ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021