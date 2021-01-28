Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on big-tech strength, shrugs off bleak data

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday, as a reversal of declines in mega-cap technology stocks helped investors look past data which showed another sharp contraction in the U.S. economy. Heavyweights including Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc , Netflix Inc and Alphabet Inc rose in early trading, supporting the tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:41 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St rises on big-tech strength, shrugs off bleak data
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday, as a reversal of declines in mega-cap technology stocks helped investors look past data which showed another sharp contraction in the U.S. economy.

Heavyweights including Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc , Netflix Inc and Alphabet Inc rose in early trading, supporting the tech-heavy Nasdaq index. With the quarterly reporting season in full swing, market participants started to question whether companies including Apple Inc, Facebook and Tesla Inc could justify their premium valuations.

"Investors are digesting earnings that came out overnight and this morning, and taking a look at the fundamentals of what's going on in specific companies, as well as any outlook that can be provided to try to justify valuations," said Brian Vendig, managing executive at MJP Wealth Advisors in Westport, Connecticut. Apple reported holiday-quarter sales and profit that beat Wall Street expectations, however, shares of the iPhone maker fell 1.9%.

Facebook rose 2.3% after soundly beating quarterly revenue estimates, but it warned Apple's impending privacy changes could hurt revenue by interfering with ad targeting. Tesla shed 4.7% after the electric-car maker reported disappointing fourth-quarter results and failed to provide a clear target for 2021 vehicle deliveries.

Data showed the U.S. economy contracted at its sharpest pace since World War Two in 2020 as COVID-19 ravaged services businesses such as restaurants and airlines. A separate report showed 847,000 more people likely filed jobless claims last week, strengthening views of a persistent labor market weakness.

"This is a market which thinks about what the economy might look like six months from now ... and I think this is a time when the near-term numbers are of very little consequence to most investors," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon, New Jersey. Concerns about slowing momentum in economic recovery due to rising coronavirus cases, heightened stock market valuations, and uneven distribution of vaccine rollouts have kept investors on edge about a pullback and increase in volatility in the near-term.

American Airlines Group Inc surged 26.1%, becoming the latest stock to lead bumper gains for a series of social-media hyped stocks, broadening a battle between small-time traders and major Wall Street institutions that has shaken U.S. and European stock markets. At 9:52 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 334.78 points, or 1.10%, at 30,637.95, the S&P 500 was up 39.24 points, or 1.05%, at 3,790.01, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 93.42 points, or 0.70%, at 13,364.01.

Comcast Corp added 3.5% after it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue, as broadband demand continued to offset pandemic-related weakness in its theme park and filmed entertainment businesses. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 3.61-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.39-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and three new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Japan withdraw from SheBelieves Cup due to COVID-19

The Japanese womens national team have withdrawn from next months SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Florida, because of the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic in their country, U.S. Soccer said on Thursday. The decision by the Japanese team,...

BRIEF-South Carolina Department Of Health And Environmental Control Says Detects U.S.'s First Known Case Of COVID-19 Variant Detected In South Africa

Jan 28 Reuters - SOUTH CAROLINA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL SAYS DETECTS U.S.S FIRST KNOWN CASE OF COVID19 VARIANT ORIGINALLY DETECTED IN SOUTH AFRICA Source text IDhttpsbit.ly3pF6FAx Further company coverage ...

Germany recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot only for under 65s

AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine should only be given to people aged between 18 and 64, Germanys vaccine committee recommended on Thursday, a day ahead of a decision by European regulators on whether to approve the drugmakers shot.The recommen...

Probe into Italy virus response looks into preparedness plan

Prosecutors from northern Italy travelled to Rome on Thursday to question the health minister and others as part of their broadening investigation into whether to lay any criminal blame for Italys horrific coronavirus toll, and whether a la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021