Canada to receive fewer Pfizer vaccine doses than expected in Q1 - media report

Canada to receive fewer Pfizer vaccine doses than expected in Q1 - media reportReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:50 IST
Canada will receive only 3.5 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, not the 4 million the country had expected, a reporter from Global News tweeted on Thursday, citing two unnamed provincial sources.
Although Pfizer had already cut shipments to Canada after slowing European production earlier in January, Ottawa has said repeatedly it expected the company to catch up by the end of March. The federal procurement ministry and Pfizer could not immediately be reached for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use
Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use
Pfizer vaccine delay comes as Canada battles surge in COVID-19
Pfizer to reduce vaccine deliveries to Europe, says Norway
Pfizer temporarily reduces COVID vaccine deliveries to Europe