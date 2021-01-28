Left Menu

Canada to receive fewer Pfizer vaccine doses than expected in Q1 - media report

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:50 IST
Canada to receive fewer Pfizer vaccine doses than expected in Q1 - media report
Representative image

Canada will receive only 3.5 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, not the 4 million the country had expected, a reporter from Global News tweeted on Thursday, citing two unnamed provincial sources.

Although Pfizer had already cut shipments to Canada after slowing European production earlier in January, Ottawa has said repeatedly it expected the company to catch up by the end of March. The federal procurement ministry and Pfizer could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

By Sea of Galilee, archaeologists find ruins of early mosque

Archaeologists in Israel say they have discovered the remnants of an early mosque - believed to date to the earliest decades of Islam - during an excavation in the northern city of Tiberias.This mosques foundations, excavated just south of ...

Compulsory pre-primary education lacking in most of countries: UNESCO study

A new UNESCO study on the right to pre-primary education shows that the legal provisions for free and compulsory pre-primary education are lacking in 23 of the worlds countries.Of the 193 countries examined in this study, 63 countries have ...

PM says his govt aims to transform India through access, inclusion, empowerment

Asserting that the self reliant India programme will help revive the global economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told global business community that his government aims to transform the country through access, inclusion and emp...

Youth arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

Police on Thursday arrested ayouth for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girlin a remote village in Odishas Balasore district, an officersaid.A youth from Arjunpur village under Khaira policestation limit was arrested for sexu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021