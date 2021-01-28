Asahi Songwon Colors Q3 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 8.52 cr

Asahi Songwon Colors on Thursday reported over two-fold surge in net profit to 8.52 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 3.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Asahi Songwon Colors said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose 25.3 per cent to Rs 73.45 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 58.62 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Asahi Songwon Colors' total expenses too increased by 14.81 per cent to Rs 61.86 crore, as against Rs 53.88 crore.

Shares of Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 250.35 on BSE, up 1.62 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)