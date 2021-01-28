Left Menu

Sterling back above $1.37, helped by dollar turnaround

The pound staged a temporary retreat on Thursday as investors tempered some of their optimism about Britain's vaccine rollout, but a weaker dollar later helped it return above $1.37. Sterling hit its highest level against the dollar since May 2018 on Wednesday and later reached an eight-month high against the euro, a move analysts attributed to Britain rolling out COVID-19 vaccines faster than continental Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:23 IST
Sterling back above $1.37, helped by dollar turnaround
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound staged a temporary retreat on Thursday as investors tempered some of their optimism about Britain's vaccine rollout, but a weaker dollar later helped it return above $1.37.

Sterling hit its highest level against the dollar since May 2018 on Wednesday and later reached an eight-month high against the euro, a move analysts attributed to Britain rolling out COVID-19 vaccines faster than continental Europe. Concern about vaccine rollouts globally, and the impact of mutations of the coronavirus, created a cautious tone in markets, and a stronger dollar, which meant that the British currency eased off these highs on Thursday.

But the dollar weakened at around 1340 GMT, with Wall Street equities rallying, causing cable to head back towards its highs. At 1626 GMT, the pound was up 0.2% against the dollar, at $1.3724, compared with Wednesday's $1.3759 high.

Versus the euro, it was up around 0.2% at 88.345 pence, after peaking at 88.135 in the previous session. "We consider sterling optimism to be excessive and we see the risk of disappointed expectations," Commerzbank FX strategist You-Na Park-Heger wrote in a note to clients.

"The markets are clearly ignoring that the current infection situation in the UK is still very tense," she said. Britain has the world's fifth highest death toll from COVID-19, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has indicated that a strict lockdown in England will last until March 8.

British households have cut debit and credit card spending sharply and the proportion of workers on furlough has risen to its highest since July. Britain said it must get all the COVID-19 vaccines it had ordered and paid for, after some European Union politicians asked drugmaker AstraZeneca to divert doses from the UK to make up for a shortfall in supplies.

Elsewhere, British officials told Reuters that the country will submit a request to join a trans-Pacific trading bloc grouping 11 countries before it has published an assessment of the benefits of membership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Group of locals demands farmers vacate Singhu border protest site

A group of people claiming to be locals on Thursday demanded that farmers vacate the Singhu border protest site as they had insulted the national flag during their tractor rally on Republic Day.The people gathered on the road near the prote...

Banihal-Quzigund tunnel to be opened in March

The 8.4-km-long Banihal-Quzigund tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is nearing completion and is expected to be opened for public use in March, officials said on Thursday.The information was given by the National Highways Authority o...

Apprehensive over Red Ford incidents, have seen phase of terrorism, says freedom fighter Sukhdev's relative

Ashok Thapar, a relative of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar, has expressed concern over the incidents at Red Fort during tractor march by farmer unions on Republic Day and said he has seen phase of terrorism in Punjab and was afraid about an...

Algeria to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday

Algeria will receive its first shipment of Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and plans to start its vaccination campaign the following day, Communication Minister Ammar Belhimer said. The vaccine will be given first to healthcare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021