Left Menu

Canada expects further Pfizer vaccine delay, prompting protests

Canada said on Thursday it expects a further delay in Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine deliveries in coming weeks, prompting protests from provincial leaders in charge of administering inoculations. In a statement, Pfizer said it remained on track to meet first-quarter shipment objectives. Canada is also due to receive two million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine by March 31 and said the entire country should have been inoculated at some point in September.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 29-01-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 02:50 IST
Canada expects further Pfizer vaccine delay, prompting protests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Canada said on Thursday it expects a further delay in Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine deliveries in coming weeks, prompting protests from provincial leaders in charge of administering inoculations. Ottawa, which had initially said Pfizer would deliver 4 million doses by the end of March, told the provinces on Thursday it would now be 3.5 million doses.

Tensions have been growing over the slow rollout of Canada's vaccination program, caused in part by Pfizer cutting its promised deliveries for January and February. Canada has made deals to buy more doses per capita than any other nation, but only two vaccines have so far been approved by the regulator - Pfizer's and Moderna Inc's.

"The federal government is failing Canadians. This is a grim situation that seems to be getting worse every week," said Tyler Shandro, Alberta's health minister. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Pfizer "has let us down tremendously" and called for "a loud voice to make sure we get our fair share of vaccines."

Federal officials told reporters the vaccine dose figures had been given to the provinces for planning purposes. "(Pfizer) have assured us we will receive four million doses ... the rub is the numbers don't add up to four million at this time," said Major General Dany Fortin, who is helping lead the inoculation campaign.

The reason for the discrepancy is Pfizer's assumption that six doses can be extracted from each vial rather than the usual five, an alteration Canadian regulators may not approve. "Pfizer is very much aware of that and will ... scale up their number (of deliveries) if that is what is required," Fortin said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government is still on track to inoculate every Canadian by the end of September, and that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had been speaking directly with vaccine manufacturers. "The prime minister himself just spoke with the heads of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. We will keep on working," Freeland said during question period in the House of Commons.

A special type of syringe is needed to retrieve that sixth dose, which would otherwise be wasted. Canada has ordered 40 million of them, with two million expected to arrive next week, federal officials said. In a statement, Pfizer said it remained on track to meet first-quarter shipment objectives.

Canada is also due to receive two million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine by March 31 and said the entire country should have been inoculated at some point in September. Canada has recorded a total of 19,533 COVID-19 deaths and 761,226 infections so far.

Pressure on hospitals in some hot spots is receding, experts advising Ontario said in briefing materials published on Thursday, but new, more contagious variants are a growing concern. The B.1.1.7 variant first identified in Britain is spreading in Ontario and is "a significant threat to control of the pandemic", the experts said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape

A federal judge in Boston on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges they helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country.The ruling by U.S. District Judge...

Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine is 89.3% effective in UK trial, less in South Africa

Novavax Inc said on Thursday its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3 effective in preventing COVID-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom, and was nearly as effective in protecting against the more highly contagious variant first discovered...

Pakistan court orders release of Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl

Pakistans Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of an Islamist convicted of beheading U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl, a decision that has left his family in complete shock, lawyers said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called t...

ANALYSIS-Biden's climate change orders fast and furious, but lasting change will be harder

U.S. President Joe Biden made quick work signing a slew of sweeping executive orders targeting climate change that ranged from freezing federal oil and gas leasing to eliminating the fossil fuel industrys lucrative subsidies.But making thes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021