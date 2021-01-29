Left Menu

ANA posts Q3 operating loss of $779 mln on virus-related travel curbs

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-01-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 11:40 IST
ANA Holdings, Japan's biggest airline, on Friday posted a third-quarter operating loss of 81.4 billion yen ($779.10 million), compared with a 40.7 billion yen profit a year ago, as fresh coronavirus travel restrictions sapped demand for flights.

The result for the three months to Dec. 31 was slightly better than an average 83.8 billion yen loss estimated by three analysts polled by Refinitiv.

ANA maintained its full-year forecast for a record operating loss of between 505 billion yen. That compares with an average 472 billion yen loss forecast by 10 analysts, Refinitiv data shows. ($1 = 104.4800 yen)

