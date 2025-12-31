Pakistan's Defense Stance: A Firm Warning to Territorial Violations
In a firm statement, Field Marshal Asim Munir emphasized that any breach of Pakistan's territorial integrity will elicit a decisive response. He highlighted the alleged role of Indian proxies in Balochistan's unrest and reiterated Pakistan's dedication to regional stability.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Defence Forces, asserted on Wednesday that any breach of Pakistan's territorial integrity would be met with a resolute and firm response. His comments came during his address to participants at the 18th National Workshop on Balochistan held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.
Munir's statement highlighted Pakistan's unwavering commitment to maintaining regional peace and stability. He accused Indian-backed proxies of instigating violence and obstructing progress in the Balochistan region, although he did not provide specific evidence to substantiate these claims.
The army chief further conveyed that Pakistan's security forces are prepared to undertake stringent measures to eliminate terrorism and unrest in Balochistan, underlining the nation's dedication to safeguarding its sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
