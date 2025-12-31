India's Women's Hockey: Silver Glory Amidst Global Challenges

In a year of thrilling highs and challenging lows, the Indian women's hockey team emerged with a silver medal at the Women's Asia Cup, solidifying their status among Asia's top contenders. The team powered through fierce competition, even as global challenges further honed their skills.

Early in 2025, India embarked on a five-match tour of Australia, gaining crucial international exposure against formidable opponents. Despite a rocky start, India concluded the tour with a spirited victory that showcased emerging talents. These experiences proved vital in achieving consistent performances throughout the year, culminating in a noteworthy Asia Cup Silver.

The FIH Hockey Pro League posed formidable challenges, with the team finishing at the bottom after a tough series. However, key learning moments and flashes of brilliance indicated tactical growth. As India looks ahead, the team is poised to refine its strategies, aiming for promotion in the Nations Cup and setting sights on the 2026 challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)