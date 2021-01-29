Left Menu

UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route

"This means people who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry, except British, Irish and third country nationals with residence rights who must self-isolate for ten days at home," U.K. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter on Thursday. Emirates Airways said on their websites they would suspend all U.K. passenger flights from 1300 GMT on Friday when the ban takes effect.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:02 IST
UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain is banning direct passenger flights to and from the United Arab Emirates from Friday, shutting down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London.

Britain said it was adding the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its coronavirus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa. "This means people who have been in or transited through these countries will be denied entry, except British, Irish and third country nationals with residence rights who must self-isolate for ten days at home," U.K. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter on Thursday.

Emirates Airways said on their websites they would suspend all U.K. passenger flights from 1300 GMT on Friday when the ban takes effect. Etihad Airways said they would only suspend flights to the U.K., with those from the U.K. remaining unaffected. Dubai airport, in a statement, advised passengers booked on flights due to arrive in the U.K. after the ban comes into effect to not go to the airport and instead contact their airline.

The U.K. transport department advised British nationals currently in the United Arab Emirates to make use of indirect commercial airline routes if they wished to return to Britain. Due to border closures caused by COVID-19, Dubai to London was the world's busiest international route in January with 190,365 scheduled seats over the month, according to airline data provider OAG.

Emirates and Etihad normally carry large numbers of passengers connecting from Britain to destinations like Australia through their airport hubs, meaning the decision to cancel those flights will have far-reaching implications. The Australian government said it will add more charter flights from Britain if needed as a result of the Emirates and Etihad cancellations.

Eran Ben-Avraham, an Australian stranded in Britain due to strict limits on the number of arrivals in Australia, said his options for getting home were continually shrinking. "At the moment it is only giving us three options of flying Qatar, ANA or Singapore Airlines," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "Every day it is making it more difficult to get home. The flights back are anywhere from like 4,000 pounds ($5,487)."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thai monk faces online backlash over abortion stance

Corrects year to 2010 not 2011 in par 9 By Nanchanok WongsamuthBANGKOK, Jan 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Buddhist monk known for his support for LGBT rights has sparked outrage among conservatives after he called for Thailand to decrim...

India among frontline countries in implementing Paris Agreement on climate change: Prez

India is among the frontline nations in implementing the Paris Agreement on climate change, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday, reiterating that environment protection is one of the topmost priorities of the government.Addressing a jo...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Patrick Reed, Alex Noren share lead at Torrey PinesPatrick Reed and Swedens Alex Noren blitzed the North Course on Thursday to fire dueling 8-under-par 64s and share the lead after the f...

Worried about power of social media companies: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is worried about the power of social media companies and issues such as the volume of information being gathered about people, lack of control over personal data as well as the risk of data ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021