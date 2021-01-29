Left Menu

Denmark to extend $27.6 bln of aid to businesses - TV 2

Denmark intends to make another 170 billion Danish crowns ($27.7 billion) in financial aid available to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, local broadcaster TV 2 reported late on Thursday. The aid package would include liquidity loans, TV 2 said. The Tax Minister will present new initiatives aimed at helping businesses at a news conference at 0800 GMT, the ministry said late on Thursday.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 12:49 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The aid package would include liquidity loans, TV 2 said.

The Tax Minister will present new initiatives aimed at helping businesses at a news conference at 0800 GMT, the ministry said late on Thursday. ($1 = 6.1419 Danish crowns)

