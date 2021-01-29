Left Menu

Sify reports 54 pc rise in Q3 PAT at Rs 25 cr

We will also continue to invest in People and Tools, while maintaining a tight fiscal discipline. Our discretionary spending will remain contained in the short run, without impacting the overall customer experience, Sify CFO MP Vijay Kumar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:28 IST
Sify reports 54 pc rise in Q3 PAT at Rs 25 cr
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

IT company Sify Technologies on Friday reported a 54 per cent increase in its profit after tax at Rs 25.2 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had registered profit after tax of Rs 16.4 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to the company's statement.

''In continuation of signs seen in earlier quarters, we are seeing an aggression in customer's decision making and spending in areas of digitalisation, business continuity plan, security and remote working models. They are also allocating budgets for FY 21-22 along these lines,'' Sify CEO Kamal Nath said in a statement.

The revenue of Sify increased by about 7 per cent to Rs 630 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 589.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

''Our Data Center and Network expansion plans remain on track. We will also continue to invest in People and Tools, while maintaining a tight fiscal discipline. Our discretionary spending will remain contained in the short run, without impacting the overall customer experience,'' Sify CFO MP Vijay Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK national security prevents publication of vaccine supply data - junior minister

Britain cannot publish details of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine supply contract because it would jeopardize national security, a junior minister said on Friday, as the European Union threatened drug companies over supply delays. Europes ...

NTPC invites EoI to set up methanol production units at its power plants

State-run power giant NTPC has invited expression of interest EoI from domestic as well as global firms for setting up methanol production units at its power plants.According to the tender document, these facilities would be set up after ne...

Expect momentum in exports to continue: Wheels India

Chennai, Jan 29 PTI Steel wheels-manufacturer WheelsIndia was able to grow reasonably during the quarter endingDecember 2020 and was expecting the momentum to continue, atop official of the company said on Friday.The TVS Group company, decl...

Bitcoin soars 11% after Elon Musk namecheck on Twitter

Bitcoin jumped as much as 11 on Friday, touching its highest for 10 days, with traders citing a move by Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk tagging the cryptocurrency in his Twitter biography.Musk wrote simply bitcoin in his biography on the social m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021