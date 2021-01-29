Sify reports 54 pc rise in Q3 PAT at Rs 25 cr

IT company Sify Technologies on Friday reported a 54 per cent increase in its profit after tax at Rs 25.2 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had registered profit after tax of Rs 16.4 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to the company's statement.

''In continuation of signs seen in earlier quarters, we are seeing an aggression in customer's decision making and spending in areas of digitalisation, business continuity plan, security and remote working models. They are also allocating budgets for FY 21-22 along these lines,'' Sify CEO Kamal Nath said in a statement.

The revenue of Sify increased by about 7 per cent to Rs 630 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 589.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

''Our Data Center and Network expansion plans remain on track. We will also continue to invest in People and Tools, while maintaining a tight fiscal discipline. Our discretionary spending will remain contained in the short run, without impacting the overall customer experience,'' Sify CFO MP Vijay Kumar said.

