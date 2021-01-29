Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 15:52 IST
India GDP to grow 11 pc in FY'22 aided by V-shaped recovery: Eco Survey

India's economic growth is likely to rebound with a 11 per cent growth in the next financial year as it makes a 'V-shaped' recovery after witnessing a pandemic-led carnage, the Pre-Budget Economic Survey said on Friday.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to contract by a record 7.7 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 31, 2021.

India witnessed its last annual contraction of 5.2 per cent in fiscal year 1979-80.

The Economic Survey 2020-21 said the agriculture sector is the only silver lining while services, manufacturing and construction were most hit by the lockdown that was imposed to curb the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''After an estimated 7.7 per cent pandemic-driven contraction in 2020-21, India's real GDP is projected to record a growth of 11.0 percent in 2021-22 and nominal GDP by 15.4 per cent. These conservative estimates reflect upside potential that can manifest due to the continued normalisation in economic activities as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines gathers traction,'' the Survey said.

