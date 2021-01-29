Left Menu

UK offers to work with allies to combat "unfair behaviour" by China-backed firms

Truss, who is in charge of building new trade links around the world following Britain's exit from the European Union, will look to build consensus among trade ministers at the meeting that "cheats and bad actors" on free trade must be dealt with. "We want action on subsidies and state-owned enterprises, which can undermine genuine free trade and have to stop being used unfairly - That means being more consistent in enforcing our current system, and bringing in new rules," Truss will say, according to advance extracts of her speech.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:42 IST
UK offers to work with allies to combat "unfair behaviour" by China-backed firms

Britain will offer to work with the European Union, Japan and America to clamp down on what it calls unfair behaviour by Chinese state-owned enterprises, its trade minister Liz Truss will tell the World Economic Forum on Friday. Truss, who is in charge of building new trade links around the world following Britain's exit from the European Union, will look to build consensus among trade ministers at the meeting that "cheats and bad actors" on free trade must be dealt with.

"We want action on subsidies and state-owned enterprises, which can undermine genuine free trade and have to stop being used unfairly - That means being more consistent in enforcing our current system, and bringing in new rules," Truss will say, according to advance extracts of her speech. Relations between Britain and China have cooled in recent years, from heavily courting Chinese investment in British infrastructure in 2015 to banning the telecoms firm Huawei from parts of its communications network and tightening rules on foreign investment over national security concerns.

Truss, due to speak at around 1600 GMT, will repeat calls for World Trade Organisation reform, saying its dispute resolution system must be upgraded and take tougher action "so the biggest countries cannot dominate smaller members". Having quit the EU's political and economic union and negotiated only a limited free trade agreement in its place, Britain is looking around the world for new markets and to carve out a role for itself as a leading advocate of free trade.

Britain is expected to shortly submit a formal application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership - a trading bloc of 11 nations around the Pacific rim including Japan, Canada and Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kazakhstan’s economy to grow modestly by 2.5% in 2021, but downside risks remain

Kazakhstans economy is expected to grow modestly by 2.5 percent in 2021 and support higher growth by 3.5 percent in 2022, but significant downside risks remain due to uneven worldwide economic recovery and higher debt-related risks on the g...

GRAPHIC-Take Five: Long the Short

1THE BIG SQUEEZE In just a week, the Reddit crowd trade which squeezed out seasoned hedge funds from GameStop has gone global.Herding on the other side of bearish bets proved so profitable in GameStop and other shorted American stocks that ...

Ukraine president approves sanctions against China's Skyrizon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Friday imposing sanctions on Chinese aviation firm Skyrizon, which has sought to acquire control of the Ukrainian aerospace company Motor Sich, a statement said. The United States a...

Vocational courses to be rolled out for skill development of school students: Eco Survey

Vocational courses will be introduced phase-wise in schools for classes 9 to 12 to expose students to skill development avenues, as part of the Centres flagship skilling scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, according to the Econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021