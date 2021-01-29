Russia says test for UK coronavirus variant to be available soon -TASS

Russia says test for UK coronavirus variant to be available soon -TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:42 IST
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Friday said a test system for detecting the coronavirus variant discovered in the UK will soon be available for medical institutions, the TASS news agency reported.
Russia has suspended flights to and from Britain until Feb. 1. The ban has been in place since Dec. 22.
