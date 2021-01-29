Cognizant Named a Top Employer 2021 in 17 Countries Worldwide

Top Employers Institute Certification Recognizes Excellence in Cognizant's Business Values and People, Leadership, and Career Strategies TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has been named a Top Employer 2021 in 17 countries globally by the Top Employers Institute, an authority on recognizing excellence in people practices in the workplace.

Cognizant was once again certified as a Top Employer in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, and the UK. For the first time, Cognizant was also certified as a Top Employer in Argentina and Mexico. For Europe, the company received regional certification for the 7th consecutive year.

In Lithuania and Germany, Cognizant was also ranked by the Institute as the No. 1 and No. 14 employer in country, respectively.

In all countries, Cognizant particularly excelled in three categories:• Steer: considers business, people, and leadership strategies (Cognizant rated at 97% vs. the benchmark of 92%);• Develop: looks at learning, performance, and career management (93% vs. the benchmark of 83%);• Unite: reviews a company's emphasis on specific business values, ethics, integrity, and sustainability (92% vs. a benchmark of 86%), as well as its diversity and inclusion programs (88% vs. a benchmark of 76%).

''We are very pleased to be recognized again by the Top Employers Institute for our commitment and success in providing an outstanding workplace, and for having expanded our certification from 15 to 17 countries globally,'' said Becky Schmitt, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Cognizant. ''To remain a client-centric company, we continue to be an employee-centric company. We are committed to investing in and providing an environment where our associates can grow and thrive in their careers, while providing exceptional service for our clients.''''Despite the challenging year that organizations around the globe have experienced, Cognizant has continued to demonstrate the power of putting its people first in the workplace,'' said David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute. ''We are proud to make this year's announcement and congratulate Cognizant, which has been certified in a number of countries through the Top Employers Institute program.''The Institute's annual research recognizes leading employers around the world that excel in offering outstanding employee conditions, developing and nurturing talent through all levels of the organization, and striving to continuously optimize employment practices. The program has certified and recognized more than 1,600 Top Employers in 120 countries across five continents since it was established 30 years ago.

About Top Employers InstituteTop Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Program, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognized as an employer of choice. Established 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified over 1,600 organizations in 120 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 7 million employees globally.

About CognizantCognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

