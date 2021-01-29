Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures drop as short squeeze worries resurface

The first known U.S. cases of the South African COVID-19 variant, found to be partly resistant to current vaccines and antibody treatments, was detected in two South Carolina patients on Thursday. "The market is adjusting to the reality that this crisis is not likely to be over by the end of the first quarter, and this resetting of expectations is inevitably having an impact on sentiment," said AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:00 IST
US STOCKS-Futures drop as short squeeze worries resurface
Representative Image

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as worries of a short squeeze resurfaced after an army of amateur investors trading in GameStop and other hot stocks pitted small investors against short-selling hedge funds.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on course for their worst weekly performance in two weeks, while the blue-chip Dow was tracking its biggest weekly fall since the end of October. Big hedge funds rushed to cover losses after retail investors bought into shares of companies including GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and BlackBerry Ltd.

The companies surged in premarket trading after Robinhood and Interactive Brokers said they planned to ease restrictions, a day after imposing buying halts. Popular long positions in some stocks including Apple Inc were sold off by hedge funds recently to cover billions of dollars in losses.

Shares in Apple, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp , Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Tesla Inc and Alphabet Inc fell between 0.5% and 1.3%. Better-than-expected quarterly earnings reports and hopes of a speedy economic recovery under the Biden Administration, on the back of massive fiscal and monetary stimulus program have helped Wall Street's main indexes trade at record levels recently.

However, concerns over stretched valuations, rising coronavirus cases and new variants of the virus have kept investors on edge about a pullback and an increase in volatility in the near-term. The first known U.S. cases of the South African COVID-19 variant, found to be partly resistant to current vaccines and antibody treatments, was detected in two South Carolina patients on Thursday.

"The market is adjusting to the reality that this crisis is not likely to be over by the end of the first quarter, and this resetting of expectations is inevitably having an impact on sentiment," said AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould. "Often the market will overshoot, as it arguably did on the positive side on vaccine breakthroughs last year, so there is a chance its perspective might at some point become gloomier than necessary."

At 6:54 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 131 points, or 0.43%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.58%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 121.5 points, or 0.92%. Eli Lilly and Co rose 1.4% after the drugmaker posted a 41.5% rise in fourth-quarter profit, on higher demand for its diabetes drugs and a successful launch of its COVID-19 antibody treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cong demands ringing of siren on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

The Congress Mumbai unit onFriday demanded that the custom of ringing a siren on MahatmaGandhis death anniversary on January 30 as a mark of respectbe resumed.Speaking at a press conference, city unit presidentBhai Jagtap said the custom of...

ANALYSIS-How Biden's climate agenda aims to trigger a 'good-paying' jobs boom

By Jack Graham TORONTO, Jan 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the small Canadian city of Saint-Jrme, Qubec, electric bus and truck manufacturer Lion Electric is preparing to expand south of the border, aiming to open a plant in the United ...

Facebook to develop tools for advertisers to tackle harmful content

Facebook Inc said on Friday it would soon start developing topic exclusion controls on its platform to give advertisers greater ability to weed out certain types of content from appearing alongside their ads. This comes after companies incl...

Italy blocks sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia and UAE

Italy has halted the sale of thousands of missiles to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday, citing Romes commitment to restoring peace in war-ravaged Yemen and protecting human rights. Sau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021