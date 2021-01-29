Sany Launches Compact & Powerful Mini SY27U Excavator in the Market

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)With best in class and specially designed for the toughest applications, Sany India has unveiled a new compact and powerful 2.75 tonne mini excavator “SY27U” in the market. Strengthening its foot in the construction equipment market, Sany has introduced a new SY-series excavator, in order to strengthen the country’s development. Equipped with an advanced remote management system (EVI), Sany SY27U is specially designed for the slurry terrain. The 2.75 tonne mini excavator is a compact and versatile machine incorporated with the ability of zero tail swing (ZTS), which offers trouble-free maneuverability, in congested spaces. Its boom swing & offset feature enables the machine to operate very close to the wall/building without repositioning the machine.The powerful mini excavator has a large cross-section boom and arm assembly, which comes up with a wider bucket option. Dheeraj Panda, Director - Sales, Marketing & Customer Support of Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt. Ltd., said, “After a grueling year, we are glad to launch our much-awaited SY27U excavator this new year. With the launch of a new generation excavator, we have expanded our offering to the customers, which will meet the industry's growing demands. Our new excavator is laced with advanced dynamic features, which increases its high fuel efficiency, and promise of strong performance.” While adding more values to the customers’ Sany India has loaded the mini excavator with a sensing hydraulic system for a power-optimized load. SY27U has improved dozer speed for easy machine jack up. But what makes this mini excavator different from others is a self-diagnostic system, which comes with an informative colour display. Its self-diagnostic system provides operator accurate details of the machine, which significantly reduces the unforeseen repairs and maintenance cost. Offering a solution to battery’s life, Sany has given a ‘battery disconnect switch’ in SY27U, which prevents battery drain, and improves life. SANY SY27Uis highly versatile as it can be used for multiple tasks like narrow canal making, pipe line/cable trench works, Industry works, Tunnel/Metro Projects, Building Basement cleaning, Concrete Breaking works, Drainage cleaning, Land Development, etc. It is pertinent to mention that, Sany India, the leading global manufacturer of construction equipment in the country has carved a niche in the manufacturing space with its advanced robust products that deliver excellent performance and offer high reliability. And with this new powerful mini excavator SY27U, SANY is very much sure that, the Indian construction scenario would take a quantum leap into a new dimension of mechanized excavation work in utility application and herald a new era in the industry. To provide round the clock customer service, Sany India has set up a toll-free number 1800209337 all queries related to sales and service. For more information, please visit: www.sany.in. About Sany IndiaSany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 500 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery, and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more. The company has already established a strong network of around 36 dealers across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 15000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India’s focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth. Image: Sany SY27U PWRPWR

