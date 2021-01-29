Left Menu

Bengaluru's IT company offers free Magento e-commerce training to students, small-medium business owners

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the disruption of corporate world's equilibrium and large-scale lay-offs. In light of this, Bengaluru-based IT company Unicornready is offering a giveaway in the form of free Magento e-commerce training to students, business owners and people who lost their jobs.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka), | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka), [India], January 29 (ANI/SRV Media): The COVID-19 pandemic led to the disruption of corporate world's equilibrium and large-scale lay-offs. In light of this, Bengaluru-based IT company Unicornready is offering a giveaway in the form of free Magento e-commerce training to students, business owners and people who lost their jobs. They can enroll online and will be awarded a certificate upon successful completion of the course. The giveaway provides Magento Development Training for students who have scored 80 per cent throughout their academic tenure.

The training is available to all students with a degree in BCA, MCA, Bsc or Msc in computer science, BE, BTech, ME or MTech. The course includes basics of Magento, Architecture Overview, Magento Setup, Theme Development, Extension Development, Custom Module Development, SEO with Magento eCommerce, maintaining a Magento website and third party services integration such as shipping, online payment, etc. The course is designed to help students find jobs as e-commerce developers in MNC and top brands both within India and abroad. For the COVID-19 affected small and medium business owners, Unicornready offers Magento User Training. The user training helps the business owners in these areas in managing catalogue efficiently, making use of the SEO features and finding the right extension alongside managing store settings and configurations to meet the business needs. Supporting small businesses is not only a recent development for Unicornready.

They have SMB eCommerce packages that help the businesses save costs by eliminating the need of hiring skilled IT, Designing, Marketing, CS resources to manage the e-commerce platform. They also help new businesses go live in a short time with low investment with their and "express packages". Interested applicants can email their resume or business profile to magento@unicornready.com Students should mention the subject as "Magento Developer" and Business owners as "Magento Business" in the email. "We believe every business has the potential to be a unicorn. All it requires is a little boost. Our mission has always been to bring out the best in a business. Looking at the grave situation the pandemic put us into, we felt it was our duty to do our bit and so we decided to roll out the giveaway, said Arshad, CEO and Chief Architect of Unicornready.

