Hungary buys 5 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine

Hungary buys 5 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Budapest | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:55 IST
Hungary has agreed to buy 5 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page on Friday.
Szijjarto said the shots to be delivered over four months would enable Hungary to inoculate 2.5 million people, about a quarter of its population, possibly advancing an easing of lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus.
