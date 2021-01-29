Left Menu

DLF Q3 profit up 9 pc at Rs 449cr; sales bookings rise 40 pc at Rs 1,022 cr

It has developed 153 real estate projects and developed an area of approximately 330 million square feet.The company has 215 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:31 IST
DLF Q3 profit up 9 pc at Rs 449cr; sales bookings rise 40 pc at Rs 1,022 cr

Realty major DLF on Friday reported a 9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 449 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year on higher income and clocked 40 per cent rise in sales bookings at Rs 1,022 crore.

Its net profit stood at Rs 413.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also rose to Rs 1,668.22 crore during October-December period of 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 1,533.34 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

In a statement, DLF Ltd said that ''demand in the residential business is improving, aided by a low-interest cost regime, various government incentive initiatives and quality supply with affordability.'' During the quarter, the company launched independent floors in DLF City.

''New sales bookings for the quarter rose to Rs 1,022 crore, reflecting a 40 per cent growth Year-on-Year. We continue to step up on new launches and remain focused on creating a healthy pipeline of new products offering diversity across segments and geographies,'' DLF said.

The company said it would continue to remain focused on cost optimisation and tight working capital management.

The quarter closed with a positive cash flow of Rs 115 crore and net debt reduced to Rs 5,100 crore.

DLF maintained a positive outlook for its rental business.

''In our process for getting the rental business REIT ready, DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) has engaged advisors for its rental business and we are hopeful that the process is expected to be completed in the next 12 months,'' DLF said.

DCCDL is a joint venture between DLF and Singapore sovereign wealth fund.

''With a sharp decline in COVID cases and improved economic activity, there is an improvement in business confidence in the realty sector and its allied industries,'' said Ashok Tyagi, Whole Time Director, DLF Ltd.

''Our organisation has become lean and agile and with the induction of new leadership and talent across all functions, we are confident of accelerating our business growth and tapping new business opportunities that come along as the overall Indian economy experiences strong growth in the forthcoming quarters,'' Tyagi said.

DLF is India's leading real estate developer. It has developed 153 real estate projects and developed an area of approximately 330 million square feet.

The company has 215 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 35 million sq ft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouris district.Small arms were fired and shelling took place at about 6 pm.The Indian Army also retaliated. ANI...

Maharashtra records 168 more bird deaths

As many as 168 birds, including142 poultry birds, were found dead in Maharashtra on Thursday,said an official from the state animal husbandry department onFriday.Maharashtra has been reporting deaths of variousbirds, including poultry, amid...

PM Modi to chair all-party meeting on Saturday, to put forth govt's legislative agenda for Budget Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on Saturday to put forth the governments legislative agenda for the Budget Session of Parliament.This time the customary all-party meeting is being held after the beginning of the...

European regulator gives green light for Astra-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Europes medicines regulator on Friday recommended approving AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18, the third vaccine to be cleared for use in the European Union.The AstraZeneca vaccine demonstrate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021