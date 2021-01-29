European regulator gives green light for Astra-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

European regulator gives green light for Astra-Oxford COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:44 IST
Europe's medicines regulator on Friday recommended approving AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18. Europe urgently needs more shots to speed up its inoculation programme with suppliers such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer facing difficulties in delivering the quantities promised for the early months of the year.
The AstraZeneca jab should be given only to people aged between 18 and 64, due to a lack of data about how effective it is in older people, Germany's vaccine committee had said in a draft recommendation on Thursday. (Writing by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Douglas Busvine)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengaluru
- Pfizer
- Oxford University's
- AstraZeneca
- Germany
- Europe
ALSO READ
Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use
Bengaluru world’s fastest growing tech hub, London second: Report
Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use
India does not want conflict with anyone; it wants peace and friendly ties since it's in our blood and culture: Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru on Armed Forces Veterans Day.
We don't want war, but if any superpower wants to hurt our self-esteem, then our soldiers are capable of giving a befitting reply: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru. PTI GMS ROH ROH