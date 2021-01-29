Canada airlines agree to cancel all flights to warm destinations - PM Trudeau

Canada airlines agree to cancel all flights to warm destinations - PM TrudeauReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 29-01-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 22:16 IST
Canada's major airlines have agreed to suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30 from Sunday as part of the fight against a second wave of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
Trudeau also told reporters that all arriving airline passengers would be required to take a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport and then wait in a hotel at their own expense until the results arrived.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
