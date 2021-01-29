Gujarat local bodies' polls: COVID-19 SOPs issued

The Gujarat State ElectionCommission on Friday issued standard operating procedures(SOPs) for conduct of local bodies' polls amid the COVID-19outbreak.

Elections will be held in six municipal corporations,81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 talukapanchayats in the state on February 21 and February 28.

The SOPs lay down that only five persons will beallowed to go for a door to door campaign apart from securityguards, and only five vehicles will be allowed at one time ina road show, with other vehicles required to pass through thesame spot after half an hour.

It said it will be the responsibility of the politicalparties to restrict crowds in rallies, and entry and exitpoints of the rally venues have to be well marked.

A candidate who is infected with COVID-19 will have tocampaign only electronically and will not be allowed tocampaign in person, it said.

As per the guidelines, temperature guns, masks, socialdistancing and arrangement for proper hand sanitizing willhave to be done for any gathering.

The SEC has appointed state additional director ofpublic health as nodal officer for enforcement of COVID-19SOPs, while district health officers will be nodal officersfor their districts.

