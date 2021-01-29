Left Menu

Canadian airlines to cancel flights to Mexico, Caribbean in battle against COVID-19

Canada's major airlines have agreed to suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30, starting on Sunday, as part of the fight against a second wave of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. Trudeau also said that all arriving airline passengers would be required to take a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport and then wait in a hotel for up to three days at their own expense until the results arrived.

"The government and Canada's main airlines have agreed to suspend service to sun destinations right away," Trudeau told reporters. "With the challenges we currently face with COVID-19, both here at home and abroad, we all agree that now is just not the time to be flying," he added.

Only four airports will be open for returning international flights - Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal - and in coming weeks Canadian vacationers returning home from the United States by land will have to show a negative COVID-19 test result before being allowed entry. Governments globally are adding new travel restrictions, requirements and bans amid fears over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa.

In addition, Trudeau said that Canada would receive fewer Moderna Inc vaccines than had been expected in next week's delivery, but Moderna says that it is still on track to deliver 2 million doses in the first quarter as had been promised. Pfizer, which is retooling a European manufacturing plant, is delivering no vaccines to Canada this week, and on Thursday the provinces protested when they were told they would get fewer vaccines than expected in coming weeks.

Trudeau said he spoke to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla for the second time in a week and was assured that Canada would still receive the promised 4 million doses in the first quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

