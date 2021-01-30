Left Menu

Serum Institute applies for trials of another COVID-19 vaccine

Hope to launch COVOVAX by June 2021 The country launched its COVID-19 vaccination drivefrom January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi hascalled the worlds largest inoculation programme with priorityto be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontlineworkers.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-01-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 15:40 IST
Serum Institute applies for trials of another COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEOAdar Poonawalla on Saturday said his company has applied to start the trials of another COVID-19 vaccine and that it hopes to launch it by June 2021.

The city-based firm has already produced Covishieldvaccine, co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Centre has purchased11 million doses of Covishield vaccine for the on going inoculation drive.

In a tweet, Poonawalla said, ''Our partnership for aCOVID-19 vaccine with @Novavax has also published excellent efficacy results. We have also applied to start trials in India. Hope to launch #COVOVAX by June 2021!'' The country launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS study shows Ayurvedic-allopathic drug combo more potent in controlling diabetes

The combination of formulation BGR-34 and allopathic drug Glibenclamide has the potential to control blood sugar levels in patients suffering from diabetes, says a new study done by doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS. ...

Cricket-England's Buttler ready to ace ultimate keeping test in India

Keeping wicket on Indias low and turning tracks is a stumpers litmus test and Englands Jos Buttler is keen to ace it in his only appearance in the four-test series between the sides next month.The Indian pitches traditionally offer little b...

Telangana is fulfilling the expectations of Mahatma Gandhi, says Assembly Speaker

A rich man is not the one who has lots of money, but the one who serves people and works without evil intentions, and Mahatma Gandhi was rich by this yardstick, said Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy while paying tribute to...

Ker Govt submits RTI query with Customs seeking details of controversial dates import

In an unprecedented move,the LDF government in Kerala has sought to know from theCustoms department, through an RTI query, details of casesfiled by the agency in connection with the recent import ofdates through the UAE consulate here.The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021