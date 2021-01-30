SpiceJet to launch 20 new domestic flights

SpiceJet on Saturday said it will start 20 new domestic flights, including 16 services that will be connecting Jaipur to various cities of the country.

The remaining four flights would be on the Kolkata-Pakyong route and Delhi-Dehradun route, said the airline's press release. All 20 new flights would be started in February, it stated. Jaipur would be connected through 16 new flights to various cities such as Dehradun and Surat, it said.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, ''There can't be a better time to launch multiple flights to connect this picturesque and historical city with other major cities owing to the perfect weather conditions for travel and tourism.'' PTI DSP KJKJ

