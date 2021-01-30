ASOS close to deal to buy Topshop, Miss Selfridge for $411 million

British online fashion retailer ASOS is on the verge of a deal to buy Topshop and Miss Selfridge from the administrators of British tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia Group for almost 300 million pounds ($411 million), Sky News reported. ASOS could announce a deal as early as Monday, Sky said.

Arcadia went into administration in November, putting more than 13,000 jobs at risk and becoming Britain's biggest corporate casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. ASOS and the administrators of Arcadia were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.7294 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)