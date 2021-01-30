ASOS close to deal to buy Topshop, Miss Selfridge for $411 million
British online fashion retailer ASOS is on the verge of a deal to buy Topshop and Miss Selfridge from the administrators of British tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia Group for almost 300 million pounds ($411 million), Sky News reported. ASOS and the administrators of Arcadia were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7294 pounds)Reuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 22:43 IST
British online fashion retailer ASOS is on the verge of a deal to buy Topshop and Miss Selfridge from the administrators of British tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia Group for almost 300 million pounds ($411 million), Sky News reported. ASOS could announce a deal as early as Monday, Sky said.
Arcadia went into administration in November, putting more than 13,000 jobs at risk and becoming Britain's biggest corporate casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. ASOS and the administrators of Arcadia were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7294 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
British maestro Rattle seeking German citizenship after Brexit
British travel ban is "absurd", Portuguese foreign minister says
New series to capture World War II British Indian spy Noor Inayat Khan's story
Britain's GMB union to hold seven one-day strikes at British Gas
Flipkart gets BCMS certification from British Standard Institute