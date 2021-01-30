Video shows men in car waving guns on Mumbai-Pune E-way, two held

Two persons were detained byKhopoli police in Maharashtra on Saturday evening after AIMIMMP Imtiaz Jaleel tweeted a video showing two men in a carbrandishing guns to clear the way for their vehicle onMumbai-Pune Expressway.

While Jaleel, MP from Aurangabad, claimed that theybelonged to the Shiv Sena which heads the ruling coalition inMaharashtra, the police denied this.

''Two persons have been detained by Khopoli police.

Two pistols -- one original and another duplicate -- have beenseized. They had licenses for firearms issued in Uttar Pradesh15 years ago,'' an official said.

''There were four men in the car, two have beendetained. None of them is a member of the Shiv Sena,'' thepolice official said, adding that probe was on.

The Sena had said earlier that the police would carryout a probe and take necessary action as nobody is above thelaw.

The video, which went viral of social media, showed acar weaving through a traffic snarl and two men sitting insidebrandishing pistols at a truck driver.

On the rear windshield of the car a sticker of asnarling tiger face, the Shiv Sena's logo, can be seen.

''This is on Pune Mumbai expressway in Maharashtra! Thelogo on the vehicle says it all! Shiv Sainiks brandishingrevolvers while trying to make way for their vehicle on Fridaynight. Can HM/ DG take note of this lawlessness!'' Jaleeltweeted.

The AIMIM MP tagged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray'soffice, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and the state DirectorGeneral of Police.

Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai South andspokesperson Arvind Sawant said, ''All are equal before thelaw. Police will investigate and take necessary steps.'' An offence has been registered under the Arms Act atKhopoli police station, a police official had said earlier.

PTI DC MR AW NPKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)