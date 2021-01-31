India providing solutions to world's problems: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cited several measures of his government to assert that they are in line with Swami Vivekananda's vision to help the poor and said from the COVID-19 pandemic to climate change, India is now providing solutions to the world's problems.

Addressing the 125th anniversary celebrations of 'Prabuddha Bharata', a monthly journal of the Ramakrishna Order started by Swami Vivekananda in 1896, Modi listed several schemes, including opening of bank accounts and health insurance for the poor, to assert that they were in line with Swami Vivekananda's vision.

''If the poor cannot access banks, banks must reach them -- that is Jan Dhan Yojana. If the poor cannot access insurance, it must reach them -- that is Jan Suraksha scheme. If the poor cannot access healthcare, it must reach them -- this is Ayushman Bharat scheme,'' Modi said.

Swami Vivekananda had said the remedy for weakness is not brooding over it, but thinking of solutions, the prime minister stated.

''When we are thinking in terms of obstacles we get buried in them, but when we think in terms of opportunities, we get the way to move forward,'' he said.

''Take the COVID-19 pandemic as an example. What did India do? It did not just see the problem and remain helpless, India focused on solutions. From producing PPE kits to becoming a pharmacy for the world, our country has gone from strength to strength,'' the prime minister said.

India is at the forefront of developing COVID-19 vaccines and just a few days ago the country launched the world's largest vaccination drive, he said.

''We are using these capacities to also help other nations,'' Modi added.

Noting that climate change is another obstacle that the whole world is facing, he said, ''We did not only complain about the problem, we brought a solution in the form of International Solar alliance.'' ''We are also advocating greater use of renewable resources. This is the Prabuddha Bharata of Swami Vivekananda's vision being built. This is an India which is giving solutions to the world's problems,'' he said.

Swami Vivekananda named this journal as Prabuddha Bharata to manifest spirit of the nation as he wanted to create an awakened India, Modi said.

''Swami Vivekananda saw India as a cultural consciousness that has been living and breathing for centuries, an India that only emerges stronger after every challenge despite contrary predictions,'' he said.

The journal 'Prabuddha Bharata' has been an important medium for spreading the message of India's ancient spiritual wisdom. Its publication was started from Chennai (erstwhile Madras), where it continued to be published for two years, after which it was published from Uttarakhand's Almora.

In April 1899, the place of publication of the journal was shifted to Advaita Ashram in Uttarakhand's Mayavati and it has been published from there ever since.

Some of the greatest personalities have left their imprint on the pages of 'Prabuddha Bharata' through their writings on Indian culture, spirituality, philosophy, history, psychology, art, and other social issues.

Luminaries like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Sister Nivedita, Sri Aurobindo, former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, among others, have contributed to the journal over the years.

