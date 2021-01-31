Five killed in road accident in U'khand

Five people were killed on Sunday when their car fell into a deep gorge in Tehri district, police said.

The car fell into a 150-200 metre deep gorge near Sankanidhar Saudpani about 20 km from Devprayag along NH-58, killing all the five on the spot, Tehri SSP Tripti Bhatt said.

The car was badly mangled in the accident which occurred in the afternoon when it was on its way to Rishikesh from Shrinagar town in the state, she said.

The bodies were pulled out of the gorge and sent to Shrinagar base hospital for a postmortem, the SSP said.

Prima facie steering lock seems to have been the cause of the accident, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Dhiraj Singh Rawat (46), Sanjiv Bhandari (42), driver Ajit Singh, Pawan Bhandari (62) and Yogendra Singh Bhandari (57), she said.

