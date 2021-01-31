Left Menu

10 killed, 15 injured as pick-up van overturns in Odisha

PTI | Koraput | Updated: 31-01-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 23:14 IST
10 killed, 15 injured as pick-up van overturns in Odisha

At least 10 people werekilled and 15 others injured after a pick-up van carrying themoverturned in Odisha's Koraput district on Sunday, a policeofficer said.

The accident took place near Murtahandi under Kotpadpolice station limits when a group of around 30 people fromneighbouring Chhattisgarh were returning to their villageafter attending a mourning ritual of a relative.

While 10 people died on the spot, the 15 injured weretaken to a hospital at Kotpad, Koraput Superintendent ofPolice Varun Guntupalli said.

The condition of 10 of the injured was stated to becritical.

The pick-up van was returning from Sindhigaon inKoraput district when it overturned apparently after thedriver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt bent upon throttling farmers' voice by banning Internet: Cong

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the government was hell bent upon throttling the voice of farmers by imposing a ban on Internet at their agitation sites.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government has shut the Inte...

Maha: 84-year-old man kills his 80-year-old wife

An 84-year-old man was arrested onSunday in Thane district in Maharashtra for allegedly stabbingto death his 80-year-old wife, police said.The incident took place in Golavali village in thedistricts Dombivali area and the accused has been i...

Qatar pledges USD 360 million in aid to Hamas-ruled Gaza

The Qatari government on Sunday said it would provide 360 million in assistance for the Gaza Strip during the coming year, renewing a program that has helped reduce fighting between Israel and the territorys militant Hamas rulers.Qatar, an ...

Maoist gunned down by security forces in Odisha's Malkangiri

A suspected Maoistwas killed during a gunbattle with security forces inside aforest in Odishas Malkangiri district on Sunday, police said.The exchange of fire took place when personnel of theSpecial Operation Group SOG and District Voluntar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021