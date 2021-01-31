10 killed, 15 injured as pick-up van overturns in Odisha

At least 10 people werekilled and 15 others injured after a pick-up van carrying themoverturned in Odisha's Koraput district on Sunday, a policeofficer said.

The accident took place near Murtahandi under Kotpadpolice station limits when a group of around 30 people fromneighbouring Chhattisgarh were returning to their villageafter attending a mourning ritual of a relative.

While 10 people died on the spot, the 15 injured weretaken to a hospital at Kotpad, Koraput Superintendent ofPolice Varun Guntupalli said.

The condition of 10 of the injured was stated to becritical.

The pick-up van was returning from Sindhigaon inKoraput district when it overturned apparently after thedriver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)