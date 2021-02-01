Left Menu

Ashok Leyland's Jan auto sales jump 11 pc to 13,126 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:42 IST
Ashok Leyland's Jan auto sales jump 11 pc to 13,126 units
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported an 11 per cent increase in total vehicles sales at 13,126 units in January.

The company had sold 11,850 units in the corresponding month a year ago, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic vehicles sales stood at 12,359 units in January against 10,850 units in the year-ago period, registering an increase of 14 per cent.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales in the domestic market were down 2 per cent at 6,839 units last month as compared with 6,949 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic last month stood at 5,520 units as compared with 3,901 units in January 2020, up 42 per cent, the company said.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

