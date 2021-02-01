Left Menu

Union Budget 2021: Sitharaman provides boost to affordable housing

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday gave a boost to the housing sector and home-buyers and proposed to extend exemption available for the purchase of affordable houses and to provide tax exemption for affordable rental housing projects.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:48 IST
Union Budget 2021: Sitharaman provides boost to affordable housing
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday extended tax exemption available for the purchase of affordable houses and to provide tax exemption for affordable rental housing projects.. Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday gave a boost to the housing sector and home-buyers and proposed to extend exemption available for the purchase of affordable houses and to provide tax exemption for affordable rental housing projects. "This government sees housing for all and affordable housing as priority areas. In July 2019 Budget, I provided an additional deduction of interest amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh for a loan taken to purchase an affordable house. I propose to extend the eligibility of this condition by one more year to 31st March 2022," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

The additional deduction of 1.5 lakh shall therefore be available for loans taken up to 31st March 2022, for the purchase of the affordable housing, Sitharaman said. "Further to keep up the supplies of affordable houses, I propose that the affordable housing projects can avail a tax holiday for one more year till 31st March 2022," she added.

Sitharaman further said that the Central government is committed to promoting affordable rental housing for migrant workers. "We are committed to promoting affordable rental housing for migrant workers. For this. I propose to allow tax exemption for notified rental housing project," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pak SC extends interim detention order of Daniel Pearl murderers' by a day

Pakistans Supreme Court SC on Monday extended the interim detention order of the accused involved in the murder case of American Journalist Daniel Pearl by one day, reported The Express Tribune. The three-judge bench of SC led by Justice Um...

Hundreds gather in Tokyo to protest Myanmar military coup

Hundreds of Burmese protesters holding portraits of Aung San Suu Kyi gathered in Tokyo on Monday to protest against the detention of the countrys leaders earlier in the day in a sudden military coup. The demonstrators, wearing face masks an...

ASEAN India Hackathon to be enactment of basic civilisation virtues: Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today addressed the inaugural ceremony of the ASEAN India Hackathon.Addressing on the occasion, Shri Pokhriyal said that taking further the India and ASEAN ties the Ministry of Educatio...

Shivpal Yadav will soon be part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, claims Om Prakash Rajbhar

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party SBSP Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday claimed that Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, will soon be a part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021