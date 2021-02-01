Left Menu

Record Rs 1.10 lakh cr for Railways in Budget: Sitharaman

The plan is to create a future ready railway system by 2030 bringing down the logistic cost for industry is at the core of the strategy to enable Make In India, Sitharaman said.She said it was expected that the eastern and western dedicated freight corridors EDFC and WDFC would be commissioned by June 2022.The following additional initiatives are also proposed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:55 IST
Record Rs 1.10 lakh cr for Railways in Budget: Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday a record sum of Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the Railways, out of which Rs 1.07 lakh crore is for capital expenditure, and said the national transporter would monetize the dedicated freight corridors after its commissioning.

Presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, Sitharaman also applauded the services provided by the Railways to transport essential goods across the country during the coronavirus lockdown.

''I am announcing a record sum of Rs 1,10,055 crore for railways of which Rs 1,07,100 crore is for capital expenditure only,'' she said.

''Indian Railways have prepared a National Rail Plan for India 2030. The plan is to create a future-ready railway system by 2030 bringing down the logistic cost for the industry is at the core of the strategy to enable Make In India,'' Sitharaman said.

She said it was expected that the eastern and western dedicated freight corridors (EDFC and WDFC) would be commissioned by June 2022.

''The following additional initiatives are also proposed. The Sonenagar-Gomoh section of 263 km on EDFC will be taken up in PPP mode this year itself. Gomoh-Dankuni section of 274.3 km will also be taken up shortly in short succession,'' she said.

The finance minister said the Railways would take up the future dedicated freight corridor projects -- East Coast Corridor from Kharagpur to Vijaywada, East-West Corridor from Bhusawal to Kharagpur to Dankuni, and North-South Corridor from Itarsi to Vijaywada.

Sitharaman said the detailed project report would be undertaken in the first phase.

She said broad gauge route electrification was expected to reach 46,000 route kilometers, which is 72 percent by the end of 2021 from 41,548 km from October 1, 2020, adding that 100 percent electrification of such routes would be completed by December 2023.

Stressing on the passenger convenience and safety, she said the Railways would introduce the aesthetically-designed vista dome LHB coaches on tourist routes for a better travel experience for passengers.

''The safety measures taken in last few years have borne results. To further strengthen this effort high-density network and highly utilized network routes will be provided with indigenously designed automatic train collision system that eliminates train collision due to human error,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt lowers loan limit for debt recovery for NBFCs with Rs 100cr asset size

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday brought down the value of loans that can be introduced for debt recovery under the SARFAESI Act to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 50 lakh for NBFCs having a minimum asset size of Rs 100 crore.Sitharaman, wh...

Budget: Goa CM hails Rs 300 cr allotment to mark Independence

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UnionFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocating Rs 300crore in the Union Budget to mark 60 years of the statesIndependence.The state was liberated fr...

Pak SC extends interim detention order of Daniel Pearl murderers' by a day

Pakistans Supreme Court SC on Monday extended the interim detention order of the accused involved in the murder case of American Journalist Daniel Pearl by one day, reported The Express Tribune. The three-judge bench of SC led by Justice Um...

Hundreds gather in Tokyo to protest Myanmar military coup

Hundreds of Burmese protesters holding portraits of Aung San Suu Kyi gathered in Tokyo on Monday to protest against the detention of the countrys leaders earlier in the day in a sudden military coup. The demonstrators, wearing face masks an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021