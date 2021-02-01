Left Menu

Gujarat doctors sit on hunger strike, say no to 'mixopathy'

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:29 IST
Gujarat doctors sit on hunger strike, say no to 'mixopathy'
Representative image Image Credit:

Doctors in Gujarat started a relay hunger strike on Monday as part of a nationwide protest called by the IMA against the Centre's decision to allowAyurvedic physicians to perform certain types of surgeries.

Around 20 doctors associated with the Indian MedicalAssociation's (IMA) Gujarat branch sat on a day-long hunger strike outside the Ahmedabad Medical Association hall onAshram Road here.

Nearly 30,000 doctors are associated with the IMA'sstate branch.

IMA-Gujarat secretary Dr. Kamlesh Saini said modern medicine is different from Ayurveda, and the government must not promote the ''practice of myopathy'' which allows Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries after a three-year course.

As directed by the IMA headquarters, the relay hunger strike would take place in different cities of Gujarat between February 1 and February 14, he said.

''To register our protest against 'myopathy', the Gujarat branch of the IMA has launched its relay hunger strike with 20 doctors on Monday. Tomorrow, another batch will take over,'' he said.

The hunger strike will continue in Ahmedabad till February 4, following which similar protests would be organized in other cities like Vadodara and Surat till February 14, he said.

''We demand the withdrawal of the Central Council of IndianMedicine's (CCIM) notification and the NITI Aayog committee for integration (of all medicine systems),'' Saini said.

This is the second major nation-wide protest called by the IMA in recent times against the Centre's decision to allow post-graduate Ayurvedic physicians to perform certain types of surgeries after training.

The IMA headquarters has termed this second round of protest as ''the freedom struggle of modern medicine''.

In December 2020, the IMA gave a call for a withdrawal of all non-essential and non-COVID-19 services for 12 hours against the CCIM's decision to allow Ayurvedic doctors to conduct certain surgical procedures after completion of their three-year PG course, Saini said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai's suburban train services restored after 11 months

One of the worlds busiest urban rail systems situated in Indias financial capital Mumbai was restarted for all commuters on Monday, 11 months after it was shut down to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the city. An average of e...

Doctor who honey-trapped medical student, conspired kidnapping held

A woman doctor who allegedly honey-trapped a medical student and conspired in his kidnapping along with another doctor and others for Rs 70 lakh ransom has been arrested, police said on Monday.Dr Preeti Mehra was arrested from her Dhaura vi...

This was one of rare Budget speeches that elicited so many positive reactions from experts within 1-1.5 years.

This was one of rare Budget speeches that elicited so many positive reactions from experts within 1-1.5 years....

Nagal begins 2021 season with defeat

Indias Sumit Nagal began his 2021 season with an opening round defeat at the Murray River Open, losing in straight sets to Ricardas Berankis, here on Monday in the run up to the Australian Open. Nagal, who does not give up easily, suffered ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021