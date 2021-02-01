Left Menu

Govt raises customs duty on certain auto parts to support local manufacturing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:13 IST
Govt raises customs duty on certain auto parts to support local manufacturing

With an eye on supporting domestic manufacturers, the government on Monday proposed an increase in customs duty on certain imported components used in automobiles.

In the Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed increase in customs duty of various parts including ignition wiring sets, safety glass and parts of signalling equipment to 15 per cent with effect from February 2.

Currently, the parts attract customs duty in the range of 7.5-10 per cent.

''We are raising custom duty on certain auto parts to 15 per cent to bring them on par with general rate of auto parts,'' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget Speech.

The government said the changes in basic customs duty is for creating level-playing field for the benefit of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and other domestic manufacturers.

The parts would also attract agriculture infrastructure and development cess at the rate of 5 per cent.

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association President Deepak Jain said, ''Increase in basic customs duty on select auto components will encourage local manufacturing of such items.'' It is also heartening that the Budget outlay for the MSME sector has been doubled compared to last year, he added.

''The auto component industry is dominated by MSMEs and this will provide them the necessary succour as the industry recovers,'' Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Union Budget: Higher education sector set to get boost, says Dinesh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday halied the Union Budget, saying it aimed at a self-reliant India with the higher education sector set to get a boost.The Union Budget is a budget of a self-reliant India Aatma Nirb...

Maharashtra: 1 dead, 5 injured as building collapses in Thane

At least one person was killed andfive others were injured after a building collapsed inBhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district on Mondaymorning, a civic official said.Search and rescue operations are still on at the siteas it is suspe...

Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers

The government on Monday proposed to impose import duty on components of mobile phones and chargers, to enhance local value addition, a move that may marginally impact handset prices.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced review of 4...

UK factory growth slows as COVID and Brexit combine -IHS Markit

British manufacturers suffered a double hit last month as COVID-19 disruption to global shipping combined with new trade barriers with the European Union, according to a survey published on Monday.Separate data from the Bank of England show...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021