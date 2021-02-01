Left Menu

TVS Motor sales up 31 pc in January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:05 IST
TVS Motor sales up 31 pc in January
TVS Motor Company Image Credit: ANI

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 31 per cent increase in total sales in January at 3,07,149 units.

The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 2,34,920 units in January 2020, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,94,596 units as against 2,20,439 units in January 2020, up 34 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,05,216 units last month as compared to 1,63,007 units in January 2020, up 26 per cent, it added.

Total exports increased 43 per cent to 1,00,926 units last month as compared with 70,784 units in January last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

