Left Menu

Serum Institute's Cyrus S Poonawalla calls on vice president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:55 IST
Serum Institute's Cyrus S Poonawalla calls on vice president
Representative image

Serum Institute of India's chairman and managing director Cyrus S Poonawalla Monday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here.

The Vice President's Secretariat said in a tweet that Poonawalla apprised Naidu of the progress made by the institute in recent days.

Serum Institute of India is producing the coronavirus vaccine Covishield in India. Poonawala was accompanied by the company's executive director Natasha Poonawalla, the VP Secretariat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils budget aimed at boosting pandemic-hit economy

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2021-22, that aims to shore up an economy badly-hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The economy is projected to contract 7.7 in the current fiscal year, ...

Lebanon army arrests 18 Lebanese, Syrians linked to Islamic State -statement

Lebanons army said on Monday it had arrested 18 people, some Lebanese and others Syrian, with links to Islamic State. The arrests came in field operations that took place over the past two weeks in the border town of Arsal in the north, an ...

EV firm Microvast to go public through $3 bln merger with SPAC

Electric-vehicle battery maker Microvast said on Monday it would go public through a merger with blank-check company Tuscan Holdings Corp, in a deal that values the combined entity at roughly 3 billion. The deal with Tuscan was announced in...

EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1

The European Commission will continue discussions with AstraZeneca with the purpose of receiving more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine than the company has so far pledged in the first quarter of the year, a spokesman said on Monday. On Sunday,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021