Left Menu

Minority Affairs Ministry allocated over Rs 4,810 crore in Budget

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:15 IST
Minority Affairs Ministry allocated over Rs 4,810 crore in Budget

The Minority Affairs Ministry was allocated Rs 4,810.77 crore in the 2021-22 Union Budget on Monday which is Rs 805.77 crore more than than the revised figures of the previous fiscal.

In the budget presented for 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it is proposed to give Rs 4,810.77 crore to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The budget estimate for the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the financial year 2020-21 was Rs 5,029 crore and later the revised allocation was Rs 4,005 crore.

Of the proposed allocation to the ministry, Rs 1,378 crore is for the pre-matric scholarship scheme and Rs 468 crore is for the post-matric scholarship.

Hailing the Union Budget, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said this budget is ''gazette of glorious journey of Aatmanirbhar Bharat''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, budget does not matter: Farmers

Farmers protesting at various sites on the borders of Delhi on Monday unequivocally said they are only concerned about their common goal of having the three farm laws repealed, and what has been offered to the agriculture sector in the Unio...

Cold wave warning for Odisha till February 5

The met office on Mondaywarned of cold wave to severe cold wave in some districts ofOdisha for the next three to four days prompting the stategovernment to direct districts auuthoriries take steps tohelp the people.The India Meteorological ...

Budget: Cental varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions, strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP and reforms in board exams from 20...

Increased capex to spur steel demand in India, say steel makers & experts

The increased capital expenditure for infrastructure projects in Union Budget 2021-22 will push the demand for steel in the country, steel players and experts said.To augment the countrys infrastructure, the Budget proposed significant enha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021