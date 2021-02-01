Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St set to bounce back as small-time traders pile into silver

"It's just a relief rally after the sharp decline on Friday," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. Wall Street's main indexes last week logged their steepest weekly fall since October, as investors digested efficacy data from Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine trial results, while a slugfest between Wall Street hedge funds and retail investors added to volatility.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:34 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to bounce back as small-time traders pile into silver
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a higher open on Monday following a steep sell-off last week, as a shift in the retail trading frenzy to silver drove up mining stocks and investors awaited manufacturing data later in the day. The iShares Silver Trust ETF jumped 9.6% in premarket trading as silver broke above $30 an ounce for the first time since 2013 with an army of retail traders storming into the metal after betting billions of dollars on stocks last week.

Silver miners Hecla Mining Co, Coeur Mining Inc and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp surged between 14% and 32%. "It's just a relief rally after the sharp decline on Friday," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Wall Street's main indexes last week logged their steepest weekly fall since October, as investors digested efficacy data from Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine trial results, while a slugfest between Wall Street hedge funds and retail investors added to volatility. The CBOE volatility index eased on Monday from three-month highs that were fueled by a surge in shares of GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings and others that burnt hedge funds who had bet against the companies. GameStop was down about 1%, while AMC jumped another 25%.

The wild swings in the so-called "meme" stocks dominated news on Wall Street last week, even as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and other corporate heavyweights reported quarterly results. "The sentiment right now is precarious. The market has already discounted a good earnings season and rebound in economic growth based on the vaccination," Cardillo said.

Of the 184 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings, 84.2% have topped analyst expectations, well above the 75.5% beat rate for the past four quarters, according to Refinitiv data as of Friday. Focus now turns towards quarterly earnings from Amazon.com Inc and Google-owner Alphabet Inc on Tuesday to wrap up results from the so-called FAANG group.

Meanwhile, market participants also monitored stimulus talks. Ten moderate Republican U.S. senators urged President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly downsize his sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to win bipartisan support. At 08:26 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 216 points, or 0.72% and S&P 500 E-minis were up 33.75 points, or 0.91%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 135 points, or 1.05%.

On the data front, ISM's survey at 10 a.m. ET is expected to show factory activity ticked lower in January after approaching a near two-and-a-half year high in December. Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc gained about 3% as Piper Sandler raised its price target to the highest among the brokerages covering the stock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coal India production drops 4.1% in Jan

State-owned CILs coal production declined by 4.1 per cent to 60.5 million tonne MT last month.Coal India CIL had produced 63.1 MT of dry-fuel in January last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.The companys output in the April-January ...

Budget: Agri cos cheer higher allocation to farm sector

Agri and food companies on Monday hailed the decision to hike farm credit target and increase allocation for the agriculture ministry in the Budget, saying this will help in boosting farmers income and overall growth of the sector.Asserting...

Japan may extend COVID-19 emergency in 10 prefectures until March 7

Tokyo Japan, February 1 ANISputnik Japan is planning to extend the state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic in 10 prefectures, including Tokyo, until March 7, Japanese media reported on Monday, citing sources. In January, the governmen...

Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, budget does not matter: Farmers

Farmers protesting at various sites on the borders of Delhi on Monday unequivocally said they are only concerned about their common goal of having the three farm laws repealed, and what has been offered to the agriculture sector in the Unio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021