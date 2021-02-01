Left Menu

Govt targets gross tax revenue of Rs 22.17 lakh cr in FY'22

The government on Monday projected a 16.67 per cent growth in gross tax revenue in the next fiscal beginning April 1, at over Rs 22.17 lakh crore.The revised estimates of gross tax revenue for the current fiscal has been pegged at Rs 19 lakh crore, lower than the Rs 24.23 lakh crore budgeted earlier.Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said our revenue figure is under-stated not overstated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:55 IST
Govt targets gross tax revenue of Rs 22.17 lakh cr in FY'22

The government on Monday projected a 16.67 per cent growth in gross tax revenue in the next fiscal beginning April 1, at over Rs 22.17 lakh crore.

The revised estimates of gross tax revenue for the current fiscal has been pegged at Rs 19 lakh crore, lower than the Rs 24.23 lakh crore budgeted earlier.

Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said ''our revenue figure is under-stated not overstated. We have taken nominal GDP at 14.4 per cent and revenue growth at 16.7 per cent. So the buoyancy is only 1.16. We are hopeful we will get more than this''.

In 2021-22 fiscal, while the corporate tax collection is expected to grow 22.65 per cent at Rs 5.47 lakh crore, personal income tax is estimated to grow 22 per cent to Rs 5.61 lakh crore.

Customs collection is projected to grow 21.43 per cent to Rs 1.36 lakh crore in the next fiscal. In current fiscal, customs collection as per revised estimate stood at Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

Excise duty revenue has been pegged at Rs 3.35 lakh crore in 2021-22 fiscal, lower than Rs 3.61 lakh crore estimated this fiscal.

Centre's GST revenues, including compensation cess, is pegged at Rs 6.30 lakh crore in the fiscal beginning April 1. It was Rs 5.15 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mission Poshan 2.0 launched in Budget to improve nutritional outcomes

The supplementary nutrition programme and the Poshan Abhiyaan under the Women and Child Development Ministry has been merged to launch Mission Poshan 2.0 to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, according to the U...

Scotland Yard celebrates first-ever Sikh female police officer

Scotland Yard on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of Karpal Kaur Sandhu joining its ranks as the first South Asian and Sikh female police officer, paving the way for others to follow in her footsteps.Police Constable PC Sandhu served ...

Libya vote offers renewal and reconciliation chance, says veteran UN negotiator

Ms. Williams, who is the Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya, told the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum that their fellow citizens were counting on them to bring an end to years of violence. The primary task...

India, Qatar take stock of bilateral ties

India and Qatar on Monday reviewed their bilateral ties in a range of areas, including energy, trade, investments, defence, food security and health. The review was carried out at the fourth foreign office consultations between the two side...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021